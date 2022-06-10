UrduPoint.com

Budget 2022-23 To Improve Life Standard Of Poor: Tariq Fazal

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Budget 2022-23 to improve life standard of poor: Tariq Fazal

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday termed the federal budget 2022-23 focused on improving life standard of the underprivileged segments of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday termed the Federal budget 2022-23 focused on improving life standard of the underprivileged segments of the society.

Talking to APP, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that coalition government was taking various steps to give maximum relief to the poor segment and bring economic prosperity in the country.

He said the government has allocated special funds to provide maximum relief to the youth, farmers and daily wagers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Farmers welcome allocation for agri sector in 2022 ..

Farmers welcome allocation for agri sector in 2022-23 budget

1 minute ago
 'Subsidized flour available at 1100 points in Laho ..

'Subsidized flour available at 1100 points in Lahore'

1 minute ago
 Desilting work of tertiary drains near completion

Desilting work of tertiary drains near completion

1 minute ago
 Federal budget termed pro-people, business friendl ..

Federal budget termed pro-people, business friendly

1 minute ago
 FPCCI terms Federal Budget 2022-23 as balanced

FPCCI terms Federal Budget 2022-23 as balanced

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.