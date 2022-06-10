Budget 2022-23 to improve life standard of poor: Tariq Fazal

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday termed the federal budget 2022-23 focused on improving life standard of the underprivileged segments of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday termed the Federal budget 2022-23 focused on improving life standard of the underprivileged segments of the society.

Talking to APP, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that coalition government was taking various steps to give maximum relief to the poor segment and bring economic prosperity in the country.

He said the government has allocated special funds to provide maximum relief to the youth, farmers and daily wagers.