Budget 2023-24 to be 'pro-people', business-friendly: Rana Maqbool

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad has hinted that the PML-N-led government was likely to introduce some "pro-people" measures in the budget 2023-24.

Talking to the ptv news channel Saturday, he said the government was taking concrete steps for stabilizing the economy.

The fiscal upcoming budget would also reflect its financial discipline, improvement of the taxation system and setting bold targets, Rana Maqbool added.

He said that despite the difficult circumstances, the budget would not only provide relief to the masses, but also boost the various industries, trade, commerce, and agriculture sector in the country, apart from increasing investor confidence.

Replying to a question, he criticized that when Imran Khan was given power in 2018, the national economy was stable but he ruined it.

He further said it was a historic step that Pakistan and Russia have signed a bilateral trade agreement aimed at facilitating and reducing the costs of trade between the two countries.

The senator said the trade agreements between the two countries would reduce the price of petroleum products in the country as Pakistan was close to reaching an agreement with Russia for the import of crude oil and petroleum products at discounted rates.