Budget 2023-24 To Restart Journey Of Progress & Development: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Budget 2023-24 to restart journey of progress & development: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the Federal budget for fiscal year 2023-24 would restart the journey of progress and development in the country which had witnessed four years of economic destruction, joblessness, chaos and anarchy during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's tenure.

"Four years of PTI ushered in destruction, but now this budget will chart the country on a course of prosperity and development," he said while talking to the media persons outside the Parliament House.

She said a "Fitna, anarchist and rioter" had tried to push the country into an economic quagmire, but he faced nothing but humiliation and disappointment.

Marriyum said the government had been pursuing the same vision for the economy which was implemented in 2013 to bring development and prosperity.

Now, the economic stability had returned due to prudent policies of the coalition government, she added.

A mega relief package was being given for agriculture, IT sector and youth in the budget, she said while reiterating that there was a "good news" for the government servants.

To a query, she said four years of pervasive incompetence, widespread corruption, and severe economic deterioration had deeply disappointed the nation.

