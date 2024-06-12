- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Budget 2024-25 fixing PTI's failures, setting new paths for Pakistan's development: MNA Anjum Aqeel
Budget 2024-25 Fixing PTI's Failures, Setting New Paths For Pakistan's Development: MNA Anjum Aqeel
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM
The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Member National Assembly (MNA), Anjum Aqeel Khan on Wednesday said the budget for the next financial year 2024-25 was the best remedy for the failures of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) era as it would take time to make up for the four years wasted by the PTI in its politics of political vindication
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Member National Assembly (MNA), Anjum Aqeel Khan on Wednesday said the budget for the next financial year 2024-25 was the best remedy for the failures of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) era as it would take time to make up for the four years wasted by the PTI in its politics of political vindication.
Talking to reporters at the Parliament lobby after the presentation of the upcoming financial year 2024-25 here, MNA Anjum Aqeel Khan said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif not only set the right direction but also in its first budget made all out efforts to provide relief to the people.
Khan said that the current government has full confidence of the people and its efforts would lead the country to the path of development.
He said that during the PTI tenure, Pakistan was isolated in the world, but at present friendly countries including the United States, China, and Iran were standing with Pakistan.
"Thanks to the diplomacy of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan has regained its importance at the international level. Due to the strengthening of relations with America, China, Iran and other friendly countries, Pakistan has achieved great success at the diplomatic front. These achievements are very important for Pakistan's economy and international reputation," MNA Anjum Aqeel Khan said.
He added that in the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, it was decided to start the next phase of CPEC, this phase includes infrastructure development and energy projects across the country which will help in strengthening the economy of the country.
"With this new phase of CPEC, Pakistan will also get international investment. The current government has decided not to burden the people with additional taxes. While presenting the budget, the Finance Minister said that the government has tried to put minimum burden on the people and make the best use of the country's resources for development projects," he added.
Recent Stories
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Narcotics Control Division receives Rs 169.505 million under PSDP 2024-257 minutes ago
-
PML-N Leader Kohistani highlights civil protest as cornerstone of democracy7 minutes ago
-
Jamal Shah terms budget as balanced, positive7 minutes ago
-
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector5 minutes ago
-
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-255 minutes ago
-
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division8 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-258 minutes ago
-
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space capabilities8 minutes ago
-
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge14 minutes ago
-
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of water sector in PSDP 202 ..5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar14 minutes ago
-
Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Coordinator33 minutes ago