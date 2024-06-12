Open Menu

Budget 2024-25 Fixing PTI's Failures, Setting New Paths For Pakistan's Development: MNA Anjum Aqeel

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM

The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Member National Assembly (MNA), Anjum Aqeel Khan on Wednesday said the budget for the next financial year 2024-25 was the best remedy for the failures of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) era as it would take time to make up for the four years wasted by the PTI in its politics of political vindication

Talking to reporters at the Parliament lobby after the presentation of the upcoming financial year 2024-25 here, MNA Anjum Aqeel Khan said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif not only set the right direction but also in its first budget made all out efforts to provide relief to the people.

Khan said that the current government has full confidence of the people and its efforts would lead the country to the path of development.

He said that during the PTI tenure, Pakistan was isolated in the world, but at present friendly countries including the United States, China, and Iran were standing with Pakistan.

"Thanks to the diplomacy of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan has regained its importance at the international level. Due to the strengthening of relations with America, China, Iran and other friendly countries, Pakistan has achieved great success at the diplomatic front. These achievements are very important for Pakistan's economy and international reputation," MNA Anjum Aqeel Khan said.

He added that in the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, it was decided to start the next phase of CPEC, this phase includes infrastructure development and energy projects across the country which will help in strengthening the economy of the country.

"With this new phase of CPEC, Pakistan will also get international investment. The current government has decided not to burden the people with additional taxes. While presenting the budget, the Finance Minister said that the government has tried to put minimum burden on the people and make the best use of the country's resources for development projects," he added.

