Budget 2024-25: Rs. 10bln Allocated For Re-launching Laptop Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has announced re-launch of laptops scheme for students, and allocated Rs 10 billion in the budget for financial year 2024-25.

Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, in his budget speech, said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s dream was coming true swiftly, and in a very short time of three months, foundation of Pakistan’s first IT city “Nawaz Sharif I.

T City” has been set.

The government has launched free WiFi for citizens in many areas of the provincial capital, and the facility is being extended to other cities also, he added.

Collectively, the Punjab government allocated Rs. 20,700 million for ongoing and new schemes of governance and Information Technology.

