Budget 2024-25: Rs. 400mln Allocated For Labour, HR Development

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Budget 2024-25: Rs. 400mln allocated for labour, HR development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has earmarked Rs. 400 million for Labour and Human Resources Development for the financial year 2024-25.

The budget documents made available to APP showed that the Punjab government allocated Rs. 275.8 million for ongoing and Rs. 124.

1 million for new schemes.

For new schemes, a sum of Rs. 60 million has been earmarked for 'Redesigning and renovation of CIWCE and IRI Lahore' as well as Rs. 20 million for 'Digital Transformation of Directorate General Labour Welfare Punjab' and Rs. Rs. 44.1 million for establishment of 'Occupational Safety & Health (OSH) Laboratory Faisalabad'.

