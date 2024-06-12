Budget 2024-25 to safeguard rights of common man: Dastgir says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Protecting the rights of the average person is the Federal and provincial government's main concern, according to senior PML-N politician Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday. This would be included in the budget for the forthcoming fiscal year, 2024–25.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that vulnerable sections of society would be protected and top priority would be to reduce financial burden on common man.

He said that selfless less efforts by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had resulted in the gradual improvement of the economy and incentives in agriculture sector will not only strengthen the agriculture sector but also increase production.

He said we are giving incentives to IT sector which will boost its exports.

Despite the difficult circumstances, the budget would not only provide relief to the masses, but also boost the industry, trade, commerce, and agriculture sector in the country, he added.

He vowed that the government would continue to provide relief to the poor people and government employees in the current and future budgets.