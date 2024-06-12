Open Menu

Budget 2024-25 To Safeguard Rights Of Common Man: Dastgir Says

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Budget 2024-25 to safeguard rights of common man: Dastgir says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Protecting the rights of the average person is the Federal and provincial government's main concern, according to senior PML-N politician Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday. This would be included in the budget for the forthcoming fiscal year, 2024–25.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that vulnerable sections of society would be protected and top priority would be to reduce financial burden on common man.

He said that selfless less efforts by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had resulted in the gradual improvement of the economy and incentives in agriculture sector will not only strengthen the agriculture sector but also increase production.

He said we are giving incentives to IT sector which will boost its exports.

Despite the difficult circumstances, the budget would not only provide relief to the masses, but also boost the industry, trade, commerce, and agriculture sector in the country, he added.

He vowed that the government would continue to provide relief to the poor people and government employees in the current and future budgets.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Exports Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Agriculture Man Khurram Dastgir Khan Commerce Government Industry Top PTV

Recent Stories

Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike e ..

Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected

23 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP a ..

Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations

32 minutes ago
 Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriag ..

Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

35 minutes ago
 Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in ..

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries         

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

6 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

19 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

20 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan