'Budget a draught of fresh air': Neelum Hayat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Neelum Hayat on Monday while terming the annual budget 2020-21 a draught of fresh air, said that no better budget could be presented in the current circumstances when the country was faced with grave economic challenges due to coronavirus pandemic.

Taking part in the budget debate during the Punjab Assembly session at a local hotel, she said the budget was for the common man who had been protected against the sword of taxes by the PTI-led government.

The Punjab Assembly session started one hour eight minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m. with Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

Criticizing the former regime under PML-N in Punjab, she said what to talk about the development projects of PML-N, the former ruling party did not issue transgender cards during its days in power, adding that the PTI government awarded identification to transgenders and gave them their basic rights.

The budget debate witnessed the treasury and opposition lawmakers lock horns over the performance of their respective governments and the treasury and opposition MPAs exchanged heated criticism over each other's political regime in power.

The Opposition lawmaker Ch. Iqbal Gujjar on Monday started the budget debate and came down hard on government's cut on road's infrastructure.

PPP MPA Syed Ali Haider Gillani rejecting the secretariat being constructed for south Punjab demanded its separate Chief Minister and Speaker.

Former Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan said Punjab government under former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had controlled dengue in mere two months – a task which the Sri Lankan government could not achieve in two years.

The chair had to suspend the proceeding of the House for 10 minutes when the opposition MPA Khalil Tahir Sindhu pointed out that neither provincial Finance Minister nor secretary finance were preset in the House.

Later, The Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari adjourned the proceedings till June 23 (Tuesday) at 2 p.m.