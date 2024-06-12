Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Coordinator

Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said on Wednesday that the budget includes measures to protect the salaried class, particularly those in lower income brackets

Speaking to a private news channel, he emphasized the government's commitment to shielding the middle and lower classes, highlighting the relief provided in the current budget.

He said that key initiatives include a 20% increase in the minimum wage, raising it from 32,000 to 37,000. Additionally, the government has taken steps to protect utility users consuming below 200 units by not increasing their utility prices.

Rana Ihsaan noted a departure from the common trend in previous budgets, where GST was typically increased by one percent.

"This time, we did not do it because GST is a regressive tax," he said.

The overall GST rate has been maintained, with specific policy measures taken where necessary.

The government also protected the health sector by exempting it from sales tax and providing substantial protection to inputs within the agriculture sector, he said.

He said that the financial reform roadmap was laid out in the budget, and increasing the tax base was the government's top priority.

This effort has already begun, with tax collection increasing by over 30% this year, he added.

He said that tax collection would further increase with digitization and that the government would achieve its tax collection targets.

He further said that the budget also includes taxes on the elite and exporters, with a focus on digitizing businesses and retailer's data to ensure every segment pays its share of taxes.