Budget Amendment Bill To Be Tabled In NA Today: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 12:20 PM

Budget amendment bill to be tabled in NA today: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that the budget amendment bill was being presented to the special committee of the cabinet for approval.

In a tweet, he said that after approval the PTI and its allies would hold a parliamentary party meeting.

The minister said that the law later would be tabled in the National Assembly today.

