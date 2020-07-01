(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Nauman Wazir Wednesday said that the budget 2020-21 approval was a proof that the incumbent government with its allies were on the same page and the opposition was failing on all fronts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Nauman Wazir Wednesday said that the budget 2020-21 approval was a proof that the incumbent government with its allies were on the same page and the opposition was failing on all fronts.

Talking to ptv news channel, Nauman Wazir said that Prime minister Imran Khan's government was serving the masses with sincerity as it has come to power to serve the people, adding, amid criticism from opposition, government is successful in approving budget which showed its better performance and unity.

He congratulate Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team on the approval of the budget and assure the people that the dream of a new Pakistan will be materialized.

"The opposition has no agenda of public welfare, he said, adding, Opposition parties ideologically opposed to one another are united for their vested interests.

" he expressed.

Senator Nauman said that corrupt opposition deprived from public support and suffering from confusion and distress.

He also expressed the satisfaction over government performance that a number of achievements have been gained in a short span of time to provide relief to the common man.

"The negative agenda of opposition will never succeed and their politics on non-issues will have to face embarrassment and insult", he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was bringing the country on development path and it was not acceptable for the opposition.

PTI led government was aware of the problems of the people and it was working on fast track to provide all possible facilities to them, he added.

Replying a Question, he assured that "Mafias in oil, sugar and flour sector will be brought to justice very soon.