UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Budget Approval Proves Govt's Better Performance, Unity With Allies : Nauman Wazir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 05:27 PM

Budget approval proves govt's better performance, unity with allies : Nauman Wazir

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Nauman Wazir Wednesday said that the budget 2020-21 approval was a proof that the incumbent government with its allies were on the same page and the opposition was failing on all fronts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Nauman Wazir Wednesday said that the budget 2020-21 approval was a proof that the incumbent government with its allies were on the same page and the opposition was failing on all fronts.

Talking to ptv news channel, Nauman Wazir said that Prime minister Imran Khan's government was serving the masses with sincerity as it has come to power to serve the people, adding, amid criticism from opposition, government is successful in approving budget which showed its better performance and unity.

He congratulate Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team on the approval of the budget and assure the people that the dream of a new Pakistan will be materialized.

"The opposition has no agenda of public welfare, he said, adding, Opposition parties ideologically opposed to one another are united for their vested interests.

" he expressed.

Senator Nauman said that corrupt opposition deprived from public support and suffering from confusion and distress.

He also expressed the satisfaction over government performance that a number of achievements have been gained in a short span of time to provide relief to the common man.

"The negative agenda of opposition will never succeed and their politics on non-issues will have to face embarrassment and insult", he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was bringing the country on development path and it was not acceptable for the opposition.

PTI led government was aware of the problems of the people and it was working on fast track to provide all possible facilities to them, he added.

Replying a Question, he assured that "Mafias in oil, sugar and flour sector will be brought to justice very soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Budget Oil Man Same National University All From Government Unity Foods Limited PTV Opposition Flour

Recent Stories

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

18 minutes ago

NA discusses future of archives post-COVID-19

31 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Resumption of Negotiations on GERDto ..

33 minutes ago

MOMA to prepare National Plan of Action for Marine ..

57 seconds ago

Nahyan Mubarak launches #TweetForTolerance competi ..

1 hour ago

Terrorists targeted Pakistan’s economy: Mian Zah ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.