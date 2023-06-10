Budget brought a new ray of hope for middle class: state minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :State Minister for Productions and Industries and leader of Pakistan People's Party Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi has praised presentation of a people-friendly budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 despite challenging circumstances.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he hoped the budget would bring ease in the lives of common people and acknowledged that the government was aware of the problems being faced by masses due to inflation and price hike.

He said the government had announced various measures to provide relief, including a significant increase of up to 35 per cent in the salaries of government employees, who were greatly affected by the price-hike. He commended the decision to increase salaries despite economic challenges, emphasising the government's commitment to providing relief to the salaried class and masses.

He also highlighted the measures announced for increasing the tax revenue and boosting the country's economy. He said that minimum taxes were announced for avoiding burdening people and the business community was encouraged through various incentives.

He acknowledged that the coalition government had made tough decisions to put the economy on the right track, even risking their political future.

Tasneem expressed hope that the measures introduced by the Federal government would bring economic prosperity and provide facilities to the general public.