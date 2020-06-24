Budget debate continues in PA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday also continued its debate on budget for the next financial year 2020-21.

Earlier, the session started with recitation from the verses of Holy Quran and Naat Sharif.

Opposition benches in the provincial assembly said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had remained the owner of Sindh's finances for 12 years.

They asked Pakistan People's Party (PPP) did not have any other person to hold the portfolio of finance department.

They also expressed their disappointment over the budget numbers. They further said that every year budget numbers were only changed.

They said that the Chief Minister had promised to work emergency basis on education and health.

'Schools in Sindh do not have drinking water, washroom and furniture to sit on that,' they observed.