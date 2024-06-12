Open Menu

Budget Designed To Assist Common People: Shakir Awan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 09:46 PM

Budget designed to assist common people: Shakir Awan

Member of National Assembly (MNA), Malik Shakir Bashir Awan said on Wednesday that the coalition government presented a people friendly budget keeping in mind their hardship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Member of National Assembly (MNA), Malik Shakir Bashir Awan said on Wednesday that the coalition government presented a people friendly budget keeping in mind their hardships.

Talking to the media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that the main objective of the budget was to give maximum relief to the commoners.

The current budget aimed to reduce the burden on existing tax payers by increasing the tax net, he added.

The MNA said salaries and pensions of government employees had been increased which was commendable in current economic conditions.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament Budget Media Government

Recent Stories

Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market

Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market

7 minutes ago
 Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eye ..

Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed

6 minutes ago
 Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance

Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance

6 minutes ago
 Federal budget termed pro-people

Federal budget termed pro-people

8 minutes ago
 Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs ..

Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs Swiss lead

14 minutes ago
 CM Maryam lauds PM, his team for presenting people ..

CM Maryam lauds PM, his team for presenting people-friendly budget

14 minutes ago
Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile

Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile

8 minutes ago
 Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to G ..

Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to GB,AJK

8 minutes ago
 Finance Minister lays Finance Bill 2024 in Senate, ..

Finance Minister lays Finance Bill 2024 in Senate, seeks recommendations

8 minutes ago
 MCCI expresses mixed reaction on federal budget 20 ..

MCCI expresses mixed reaction on federal budget 2024

8 minutes ago
 Govt announces tax relief on import of solar, aqu ..

Govt announces tax relief on import of solar, aquaculture's raw material

8 minutes ago
 Sahibzada Shabbir terms federal budget people, bus ..

Sahibzada Shabbir terms federal budget people, business friendly

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan