Budget Designed To Assist Common People: Shakir Awan
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 09:46 PM
Member of National Assembly (MNA), Malik Shakir Bashir Awan said on Wednesday that the coalition government presented a people friendly budget keeping in mind their hardship
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Member of National Assembly (MNA), Malik Shakir Bashir Awan said on Wednesday that the coalition government presented a people friendly budget keeping in mind their hardships.
Talking to the media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that the main objective of the budget was to give maximum relief to the commoners.
The current budget aimed to reduce the burden on existing tax payers by increasing the tax net, he added.
The MNA said salaries and pensions of government employees had been increased which was commendable in current economic conditions.
