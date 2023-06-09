Budget designed to assist underprivileged : Rana Ihsan

Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Friday said that the budget was designed with a focus on assisting the underprivileged rather than catering to any electoral or political agendas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Friday said that the budget was designed with a focus on assisting the underprivileged rather than catering to any electoral or political agendas.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that it was erroneous to assume that the budget was prepared with the elections in mind.

The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has always prioritized national interest above politics, he added. The coordinator further said that the allocation of resources is primarily directed towards uplifting those who are in need.

He was hopeful that PML-N would sweep the coming elections and carry forward the same budget.

Rana Ihsan said that the budget has focused on sectors that are capable of delivering results in a short period of time. The IT sector and converting to solar were the areas in focus that could achieve desired goals within a year, he added.

Answering a question regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said that the budget has been formulated while considering the conditions agreed with the IMF.