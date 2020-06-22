Budget focuses on provision of relief to poor: Lawmakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Policymakers at National Assembly Monday said the budget for fiscal year 2020-21 was focused on providing relief to the poor and deserving people of the country.

Participating in the budget debate, Pakistan Raja Kurram Nawaz said in federal budget adequate funds were earmarked for the poor and deserving people as was evident from Ehsaas Programme.

He said relief and support was provided to people living below the poverty line. He said the prime minister was not seeking financial assistance for himself but for the poor people of Pakistan.

He demanded share from the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award for the federal capital so that the funds could be spent on its progress and development.

Rashid Shafiq said the coronavirus had not only affected Pakistan but engulfed the whole world, adding appropriate measures had been taken by the government to control its spread and also ensured continuation of economic activates to protect people from the starvation.

He said the previous governments ignored the health sector of Rawalpindi, however, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had established a hospital, which was neglected for decades on political grounds.

He said appropriated funds had been allocated for the education and for the provision of water to the twin cities - Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He also demanded honorarium for the employees performing their duties in ongoing budget session.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Aslam Bhootani said the federal government presented a good budget in the prevailing situation.

He, however, highlighted the issues faced by the students in Balochistan due to coronavirus impacts, saying that no online classes were being conducted in the province, which may lead to loss of academic year of students of the province.

He said the schemes announced in the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) should be initiated on time and not be carried forward.

Sajid Mehdi stressed the need for making the National Assembly Committee on Agricultural Products more active to facilitate farmers.

He said agriculture was an important sector for promoting economy, adding that unless this agriculture sectors was developed, progress could not be made.

Aliya Kamran, however, criticized the government for not devising appropriate strategies to cope with various challenges faced by the country.

Khursheed Ahmed Junejo demanded to increase salaries of the government employees and pension.