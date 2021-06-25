Budget focuses on relief to low-income segments, strengthening industry: Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Friday said that provision of relief to low-income segments and empowering industry through multiple incentives was the major focus of the federal budget for the next fiscal year (2021-22)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Friday said that provision of relief to low-income segments and empowering industry through multiple incentives was the major focus of the federal budget for the next fiscal year (2021-22).

Winding up the debate on the budget at the National Assembly, the minister said that the measures were aimed at achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

"We want inclusive, long-term, sustainable and indiscriminate economic growth" the minister said while highlighting that the government was committed to provide home to six million people, ensure basic skills, healthcare to the people through the health card under the bottom up approach, instead of waiting for the trickle-down effect.

The minister said the government had prioritized some sectors of economy including increasing exports and promoting agriculture, information technology and construction sectors. These sectors, the minister maintained, would help promote economic growth.

Talking about the tax policies, the minister said the government had already introduced reforms in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to change the system through automation of the institution and ensure transparency for achieving the annual revenue target.

He said that the government has decided to introduce the 'Universal Self-Assessment' for engaging a third party approach to conduct the audit of 15 million potential taxpayers.

He said the government has collected the information of these people from their electricity and other utility bills.

He said that there would be no harassment for new tax filers but some measure would be taken by the government and only third parties would have mandate to negotiate with them to settle the tax issues.

Minister said the government collected Rs 4.

1 trillion revenues in the first 11 months and hoped that by the end of current fiscal year (2020-21), the revenue collection would increase up to 4.7 trillion.

"We have set Rs 5.8 trillion revenue target for the coming year 2021-22" he said.

The government has provided tax incentives in budget 2021-22 and has not imposed any new taxes instead provided relief measures to the industrial sector.

He said that in the new auto policy the government announced reduction of tax on the 1000 CC vehicles while it was already reduced for 800 CC vehicles.

He said the government has also exempted the tax on children milk, medicines and medical equipment and the Information Technology (IT) sector to grant relief to the people.

He said the government has also exempted the taxes on mobiles and poultry industry including the poultry feed ingredients.

"We have also provided tax relief to the construction industry during the COVID- 19 and also reduced the tax from 35 to 20 percent for them to benefit around 40 allied industries that would help increase employment in the country" he said.

The minister while talking about the challenges faced by the government said, the PML-N government had left $ 28 billion liabilities for the incumbent government including $20 billion of Current Account Deficit and $8 billion start term loans.

He said, with the prudent policies the government achieved the Current Account surplus during the current fiscal year by removing all liabilities.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government had taken bold decisions to provide relief to the industrial sector for achieving the growth of 4 percent in this year.

He said the government had provided relief to the Agriculture sector, which resulted in growth and acquired four bomber crops in this year.

