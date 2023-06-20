UrduPoint.com

Budget Focuses On Unemployment, Relief To Masses: Zmarak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Budget focuses on unemployment, relief to masses: Zmarak

Balochistan Minister for Finance Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai on Tuesday said that the deficit of the provincial budget for the next fiscal year was less than the previous fiscal year

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Finance Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai on Tuesday said that the deficit of the provincial budget for the next fiscal year was less than the previous fiscal year.

Steps have been taken in the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 to provide employment opportunities to the people along with providing basic facilities, he said.

He expressed these views while addressing the post-budget press conference at the Civil Secretariat here.

Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah and Finance Department Secretary Qamber Dashti were also present on this occasion.

The Provincial Finance Minister said that a total budget of 750 billion rupees has been proposed in Balochistan for the next financial year 2023-24, in which non-development expenditure was 437 billion rupees and the development budget was 229.31 billion rupees, the budget deficit was 49 billion rupees which was 73 billion rupees during the last financial year.

The budget has prioritized the provision of basic facilities and employment to the people, he said adding that 4389 news posts purposed in the budget with the aim to provide jobs to youth in order to decrease poverty in the province.

The Minister said that the development budget of Balochistan has been created for the public on the proposal of various departments and it has been guided by the Planning and Development Department.

However, some issues related to the allocated land are under hearing in the court, he maintained.

He said that the budget of Balochistan was a reflection of the people's wishes and there would be no difficulty for the incoming government.

Therefore, extraordinary funds have been allocated for communication and construction in the provincial budget, he said.

Related Topics

Hearing Balochistan Budget Farah Government Billion Jobs Court Employment

Recent Stories

All set to provide people-friendly, development-or ..

All set to provide people-friendly, development-oriented new fiscal year 2023-24 ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt endeavours to upgrade life-style of Baluchist ..

Govt endeavours to upgrade life-style of Baluchistan people: Musadiq

5 minutes ago
 70th birth anniversary of former PM Benazir Bhutto ..

70th birth anniversary of former PM Benazir Bhutto Shaheed celebrated

5 minutes ago
 Novatek CEO Suggests Joint Action to Retain Russia ..

Novatek CEO Suggests Joint Action to Retain Russia's Share of Gas Market

5 minutes ago
 Zurich Museum Announces $11,000 Reward for Informa ..

Zurich Museum Announces $11,000 Reward for Information About 2 Stolen Paintings ..

5 minutes ago
 US Designates 2 Islamic State Leaders, 2 South Sud ..

US Designates 2 Islamic State Leaders, 2 South Sudanese Officials - Blinken

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.