UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Budget For 2020-21: Industries Minister Says No New Taxes In Rs. 7. 13 Trillion Budget

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:44 PM

Budget for 2020-21: Industries Minister says no new taxes in Rs. 7. 13 trillion budget

Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar has presented tax-free budget this year due to coronavirus.  

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2020) All eyes are on the parliament as Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar is presenting the federal budget for fiscal year 2020, 2021 here on Friday.

The budget session of the National Assembly resumed at the Parliament House in Islamabad this afternoon with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also attending the session.

Minister for Industries and Production, will also lay before the Senate a copy of the Finance Bill, 2020, containing the Annual Budget Statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had summoned a special meeting of federal cabinet today regarding approval of Budget 2020-21.

The cabinet was given a briefing by Finance advisor Hafeez Sheikh and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar on budget expenditure, revenue target, and budget deficit and relief package.

Cabinet members were taken into confidence on aggregate expenditure, revenue, deficit and coronavirus relief funds.

As per sources, the cabinet has given nod of approval to the budget of Rs. 7, 400 billion for the financial year 2020-21.

Earlier on June 03, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had said that the federal government will not impose new taxes in the budget for the next fiscal year.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Parliament Budget June 2020 All Government Cabinet Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islamabad Police refused to register FIR against U ..

16 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in west Kabul, ..

31 minutes ago

Rs. 4975 million allocated for SUPARCO in PSDP 202 ..

3 minutes ago

Govt allocates Rs 2,683.314 m for Maritime Affairs ..

3 minutes ago

Old enmity claims three lives in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Rs 135 million allocated for Poverty Alleviation a ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.