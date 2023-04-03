Budget for next general elections to be allocated in June: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira here on Monday said that the fiscal budget for the next general elections would be allocated in June 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira here on Monday said that the fiscal budget for the next general elections would be allocated in June 2023.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court's building, he said the voice raised by the media and politicians should be heard by the judges of the Supreme Court to constitute a full-court bench.

He further said the Supreme Court should give them (political parties) chance to present their viewpoint.

Kaira also stressed holding parleys to resolve this political quagmire. "We are continuously saying to resolve political issues through negotiation," he stressed.