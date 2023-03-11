Budget for second shift staff in schools released

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department has released the budget for employees working in the second shift of schools being run by the Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) throughout the province, said the spokesman here on Saturday.

All the district education officers have been directed to submit a report comprising staff details of their respective districts by March 15. This staff include male and female principals, headmasters, teachers and clerical staff deputed in government schools in second shifts.

Monthly salaries would be released on receipt of the staff report, accordingly.