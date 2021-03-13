UrduPoint.com
Budget For Two Ongoing Schemes Approved

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 02:50 PM

Budget for two ongoing schemes approved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The Divisional Development Working Party approved revised budget of two ongoing schemes, including construction of a new road in Mianwali.

The meeting of the working party was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dr Farah Masood here on Saturday which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chatha, SE Public Health Engineering , SE Highways and other officers.

The meeting also approved a three-kilometer link road to connect Wah Bhachran with Sargodha-Mianwali main road. The construction of the road was estimated at Rs 62 million.

The meeting also approved the revised estimate of Rs 102.8 million for the ongoing rural sewerage scheme of Harnoli Tehsil Paplan and Rs 86.2 for the ongoing sewerage scheme of Wah Bachran.

