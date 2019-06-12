Budget fulfilled expectations of masses: Nusrat Wahid

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Wednesday said that the federal budget was as per expectations of the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf ( PTI ) Member National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Wednesday said that the Federal budget was as per expectations of the people.

In a statement, she said that all necessary steps were taken by the government for provision of relief to the masses.

Nusrat said that the government had increased finance in the Benazir support program, Health Card for 150 million people, ration card for one million, loan facility without mark up for 80,000 youths every month, lower electricity costs for agriculture sector, insurance of the agricultural products, reduction in taxes for bakeries and restaurants and 9 new projects of Rs 45.

5 billion for Karachi.

The legislator said that the salaries and pensions had been increased and the minimum wages had also been increased.

She said that despite battling with the economic crises, the incumbent government had taken a number of steps for business community and the general public.

Nusrat Wahid said that due to malpractices of the previous governments, wrong economic policies and huge borrowings from the outside world there had been tremendous loss and irreparable damages to the country's economy.