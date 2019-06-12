UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Budget Fulfilled Expectations Of Masses: Nusrat Wahid

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:05 PM

Budget fulfilled expectations of masses: Nusrat Wahid

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Wednesday said that the federal budget was as per expectations of the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Wednesday said that the Federal budget was as per expectations of the people.

In a statement, she said that all necessary steps were taken by the government for provision of relief to the masses.

Nusrat said that the government had increased finance in the Benazir support program, Health Card for 150 million people, ration card for one million, loan facility without mark up for 80,000 youths every month, lower electricity costs for agriculture sector, insurance of the agricultural products, reduction in taxes for bakeries and restaurants and 9 new projects of Rs 45.

5 billion for Karachi.

The legislator said that the salaries and pensions had been increased and the minimum wages had also been increased.

She said that despite battling with the economic crises, the incumbent government had taken a number of steps for business community and the general public.

Nusrat Wahid said that due to malpractices of the previous governments, wrong economic policies and huge borrowings from the outside world there had been tremendous loss and irreparable damages to the country's economy.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Loan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Electricity Business Budget Agriculture All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ministry to provide clean drinking water facility ..

8 minutes ago

President HSATI hopes Budget 2019-2020 to set dire ..

8 minutes ago

Lithuania's Shuklin has London Olympics medal stri ..

8 minutes ago

Court summons NAB IO for testimony

8 minutes ago

US Counterterrorism Envoy to Visit Turkey to Discu ..

8 minutes ago

Asfandyar Wali Khan voices concern over cut in hig ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.