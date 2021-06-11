Budget FY2021-22: Opposition creates rumpus during Finance Minister’s speech in National Assembly

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2021) Opposition members especially PPP and PML-N on Friday created rumpus for the treasury benches during presentation of Budget for 2021-22 in the National Assembly.

The Opposition members rejected the budget and said that the PTI government failed to deliver. They said that the common citizen suffering due to high inflation and was unable to eat two-time meal.

The oppposition leaders chanted slogans, “Cheeni Choor (Sugar theif) Ata Choor (flour theif),” during the speech of Shaukat Tarin.

“Muk gya tera show Niazi---go Niazi , go Niazi , [Your show is up. Now you must go Imran Khan]” the opposition members chanted the slogans.

“Gali Gali me shor hey ---yeah Imran Niazi chor,” they chanted another slogan while addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan who was present there during the budget session.

“The daughters of the nation are out on the roads. You [PTI] should be ashamed of this,” the opposition leaders said.

They also chanted slogans: “PTI’s Qarzastaan,” while critizing the economic polices of the PTI government.

As Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif entered the house the leaders of the PML-N welcomed him, by saying: “Sher Aya, Sher Aya” [Lion has arrived].

The PTI has presented budget for fiscal year 2021-22 and the total volume of the budget is Rs8487 billion , the tax recovery target is Rs 5829 billion , non-tax recovery target was Rs 2080 billion. The total tax and non-tax recogery target is Rs 7909 billion for the fiscal year-2021-22.