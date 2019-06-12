Budget guarantee to national development: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the PTI government had presented its first budget which was not only balanced and people-friendly but it was a guarantee to the national development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the PTI government had presented its first budget which was not only balanced and people-friendly but it was a guarantee to the national development.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he said due to ill-conceived policies of the previous governments, the country was plunged into multi-faceted crises. The previous rulers looted the national wealth, he added.

He appreciated the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that it was not only depicting the PM's commitment and resolution for progress and prosperity but it also made it clear that no corrupt element would be spared at any cost.

Farrukh Habib congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar to present balanced and pro-people budget and said implementation on budget proposals would help in bringing self-reliance and Pakistan would make progress by leaps and bounds.

The budget was the best in present scenario and provided the maximum relief to the poor, he added.