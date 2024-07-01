Budget Intends To Support Impoverished: Ihsan Afzal
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan Monday said the budget was designed with a focus on assisting the underprivileged rather than catering to the wealthy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan Monday said the budget was designed with a focus on assisting the underprivileged rather than catering to the wealthy.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that in order to get the country out of economic quagmire, the government was taking measures to reduce expenditures by adopting austerity measures.
All Federal cabinet members, advisers and special assistants surrendered salaries and other privileges to adopt austerity, he added.
The government's policies slashed inflation from last year’s 38 percent to 12.6 percent, he further added.
The second and far most important initiative of the government was to downsize and privatize the loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs), he said, adding that the process started by wrapping up the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD), and privatization started with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).
Recent Stories
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues i ..
Police arrest gutka seller
Tribute paid to Sultana Siddiqui for her 50 Years of Excellence
IFA actions against contaminated milk; destroys 14,000 ltrs milk
Police arrest 2 suspects in injured condition
Emergency landing in Brazil after injuries from turbulence
Practical measures started for effective cleaning, beautification of city: CM Bu ..
Nasir Shah attends APC convened by Afaq Ahmed regarding K-Electric
District administration issues travel advisory as MET Department forecasts rains ..
PTI last regime involved in plundering public money: Ranjha
Police catch 2 trucks smuggling Indian gutka, arrest 6 suspects
UN declares Imran Khan’s detention politically motivated, urges immediate rele ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues instructions to speed ..6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest gutka seller5 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to Sultana Siddiqui for her 50 Years of Excellence5 minutes ago
-
IFA actions against contaminated milk; destroys 14,000 ltrs milk5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 suspects in injured condition2 minutes ago
-
Practical measures started for effective cleaning, beautification of city: CM Bugti2 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah attends APC convened by Afaq Ahmed regarding K-Electric2 minutes ago
-
District administration issues travel advisory as MET Department forecasts rains, flooding2 minutes ago
-
PTI last regime involved in plundering public money: Ranjha1 minute ago
-
Police catch 2 trucks smuggling Indian gutka, arrest 6 suspects1 minute ago
-
UN declares Imran Khan’s detention politically motivated, urges immediate release50 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday1 minute ago