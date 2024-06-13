Budget Is Friendly, Emphasis On Reforms, Tax To Be Imposed Only On Elite: MNA
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Leader of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Member National Assembly (MNA) Gul Asghar has said that the government has presented the best budget despite all the difficulties.
He said that the budget of the next financial year is based on reforms which aims to improve the overall economic condition of the country.
Speaking to media after the budget speech of finance minister, he said that the development of agriculture has been included in the top priorities and special plans have been made for this to increase agricultural production.
He said that steps will be taken for easy supply of agricultural machinery to the farmers so that they can benefit from modern technology.
Direct relief will be provided to farmers so that their financial difficulties could be reduced and they can get better production, he added.
He said that only the elite are being brought into the tax net so that the tax system can be made fair and the poor are not burdened.
He said that this budget is poor-friendly, the aim of which is to provide facilities to the poor people and improve their lives.
MNA Gul Asghar clarified that political stability is indispensable for economic development, adding that the solution of the country's problems lies within the parliament and all the political parties have to work together.
