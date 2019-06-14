UrduPoint.com
Budget Is Made In IMF, Sherry Rehman

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:16 PM

PPP Parliamentary Leader in Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman has said that it is the first made by IMF budget in Pakistan's history

She said this while speaking to the Senate that the IMF has brought the government on its knees prior to the loans even being approved. Owing to this, the Dollar has swelled to Rs 154 that is highest rate ."It's not that we have never turned to the IMF but we have never been put in such a state that prior agreements are made without the approval of the parliament.

When we went to the IMF, we got five times more than what the country qualified for - a 7.6 billion program that we successfully completed with the trust of the government".She said that standard procedures followed by democracies across the world before laying the budget were disregarded by the government.

Despite the fact that both houses have finance committees, there was no consultation. The budget and the parliament are closely linked. We started a trend which the PMLN government picked up after us which was at least moving the country towards democratic procedures; the constitutional peaceful transfer of power and stable government was running through the parliament".Sherry asked that what the government is doing falls in the ambit of economic terrorism.

Petrol has gone up to over 20%, during PPP's term, oil prices were up at $147 per barrel but we still managed to keep domestic fuel prices down. Currently, oil price is around Rs. 60 per barrel so what justifies the skyrocketing oil prices in the country? These prices are ruining livelihoods," lamented Rehman.The Senator criticized the government's policies that have caused more burden on the working class, she said, "A single naan is for Rs.12 which means people can't even afford two meals a day now.

From Karachi to Khyber, no stove was burning because of inflated gas bills. How will all of Pakistan have their tea when they impose a 17% tax on milk and sugar? People are losing their purchasing power as their disposable income is shrinking because of high taxes and price increases.

The government has been fixated on austerity. They have cut down on our water and food but why doesn't austerity apply to the PM house, the expenditure of which has gone up by 18.8%. Their own houses are being regularized but the houses of the poor are being demolished. They promised 10 crore jobs but they are only increasing unemployment by bulldozing small businesses.

