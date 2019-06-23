UrduPoint.com
Budget Is Much Better Than Previous Governments: Samsam Bukhari

Sun 23rd June 2019

Budget is much better than previous governments: Samsam Bukhari

DEPALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab minister for information and culture Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari has said that like other segments of the society, doctors also have their problems and nobody can be happy with another person. He said that no segment is superior than others segments of the society and life and death would be decided by Allah.

Addressing a ceremony organized by Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) here Sunday, the minister said that the government has granted due share to health sector in the budget than the previous governments and health professionals have to deliver.

Regarding Sahiwal incident, Samsam Bukhari said that the tragedy was not happened due to faulty A/C system and media should verify the facts before making issues of such incidents.

He said the government is busy all the time in serving the people which is our responsibility.

The minister said that the formation of southern Punjab province will be realized and there is due budgetry share for this purpose.

