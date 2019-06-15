UrduPoint.com
Budget Leaves Masses, Businesses Disappointed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:39 PM

Budget leaves masses, businesses disappointed

The Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) on Saturday said the recently-announced budget has left masses and business community disappointed

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) The Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) on Saturday said the recently-announced budget has left masses and business community disappointed.It has also added to the miseries of man on the street who were already finding it difficult to fulfil their basic needs, it said.

Masses were anticipating some relief in the budget but it proved to be a major destabilizing factor, said Samina Fazil, founder president, IWCCI.Speaking to female entrepreneurs, she said that budget is according to the wishes and aspirations of the IMF and its negative impact has started overwhelming the country.Samina Fazil said that revenue targets are based on expectations which will push FBR to harass the business community and choke the growth.The government is aiming to substantially increase its tax revenues and set tax collection target of Rs5.55 trillion for the FBR which is wishful thinking.

