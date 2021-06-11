Budget manifests stable economy; journey towards growth: Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said Federal budget 2021-22 was the manifestation of stable economy and country's onward journey towards economic growth.

The foreign minister, talking to media at National Assembly corridor, said the budget was packed with reliefs and incentives with special focus on welfare of middle class and new schemes for poor people.

He said the annual budget was specially focused on the housing sector and also featured a policy to provide shelter to homeless.

Qureshi said various incentives had been announced for the farmers including the interest free loans to boost the agriculture sector. The effort was to make this an "export-led growth budget", he remarked.

Also highlighting the 10 percent raise in salaries and pensions, the foreign minister said through this budget, the country would start journey towards economic growth.