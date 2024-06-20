Budget meeting of KMC on June 24

The budget meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Council will be held on June 24, at 3 p.m to present the budget for the financial year 2024-25

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab will preside over the meeting.

During the meeting, proposals regarding development projects for the next fiscal year, including roads, flyovers, parks, and street lights, will be presented, with the discussion on other budget-related matters.