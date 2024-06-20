Budget Meeting Of KMC On June 24
Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 09:43 PM
The budget meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Council will be held on June 24, at 3 p.m to present the budget for the financial year 2024-25
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The budget meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Council will be held on June 24, at 3 p.m to present the budget for the financial year 2024-25.
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab will preside over the meeting.
During the meeting, proposals regarding development projects for the next fiscal year, including roads, flyovers, parks, and street lights, will be presented, with the discussion on other budget-related matters.
Recent Stories
Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing health facilities to patients: ..
500 new industrial units established in KP economic zones: EZDMC
Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporters charging extra fares
Police arrests absconder
141 cases registered against various banned organizations for illegally collecti ..
CM taking steps to bring improvements in province: Provincial Minister for Law, ..
President for enhanced capacity of LEAs to counter terror in Balochistan
World Refugee Day is a moment to reaffirm int’l solidarity: Amir Muqam
Karachi admin arrests 173 for spreading offal waste
Mehran Engineering University to conduct computerized admission test on June 24
LHC CJ issues contempt notices to police officials in ATC judge harassment case
2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing health facilities to patients: Dr Arbab3 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporters charging extra fares3 minutes ago
-
Police arrests absconder3 minutes ago
-
141 cases registered against various banned organizations for illegally collecting hides3 minutes ago
-
CM taking steps to bring improvements in province: Provincial Minister for Law, Communications and W ..3 minutes ago
-
President for enhanced capacity of LEAs to counter terror in Balochistan3 minutes ago
-
World Refugee Day is a moment to reaffirm int’l solidarity: Amir Muqam2 minutes ago
-
Karachi admin arrests 173 for spreading offal waste2 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ issues contempt notices to police officials in ATC judge harassment case3 minutes ago
-
2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision1 hour ago
-
Govt aims to transform entire education system of Pakistan: Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui1 hour ago
-
RPO for controlling crime rate in region1 hour ago