Budget-National Assembly-Debate 4 (last)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ):Terming Riba the 'root cause' of all difficulties in economic system, Salahuddin Ayubi of MMAP urged upon the government to make Pakistan a Riba-free economy and adopt a complete Islamic banking system.

He said Chaman, a border area, was an important trading hub between Pakistan and Afghanistan and the government should allocate special funds for its development.

He also asked the government to establish a university in Chaman to promote higher education among youth of the area, besides setting up an economic zone there.

He said biometric system should be installed in all schools of the area to ensure presence of school teachers who did not usually attend the schools regularly.

Malik Anwar Taaj of PTI said after taking over the charge, the government had to face multiple challenges on economic front. But due to dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country's economy was moving towards stability.

He said the government had also started construction work on Mohmand Dam and Bhasha Dam.

Shaista Pervaiz Malik of PPP called upon the government to fully focus on pro poor initiatives as inflation was growing day by day and basic commodities were getting out of reach of the poor. She also proposed to revise the budget allocation of education, terming it insufficient.

Saif Ur Rehman of PTI criticized PPP and PML-N for adopting ineffective economic policies during their tenures.

Syed Mustafa Mahmud of PPP said State Bank of Pakistan should be given one-point agenda to ensure monetary stability and stop further devaluation of Pakistani rupee against dollar.

He also highlighted the importance of implementation on National Action Plan (NAP) to ensure peace and prosperity in the country.

Masnoor Hayat Khan of PTI hoped that in coming days all parliamentarians would play their due role in national development.

He said the government was pursuing an effective austerity drive under which unnecessary expenditures were being curtailed to save the national exchequer.

Riaz Ul Haq of PML-N appreciated both the opposition and government for evolving consensus to run the budget proceedings in a smooth manner. However, he termed the budget 'non-realistic,' saying that due attention had not been given to provide substantial relief to the common man.

Zille Huma of PTI said there was unprecedented and unjustified growth in assets of two major political families Bhutto Zardari and Sharif while national economy had collapsed during their tenures.

She lauded the PTI government's initiatives to provide housing units to homeless and better health facilities to the masses.

Naveed Aamir Jeeva of PPP highlighted some issued being faced by convent schools in different areas of the country requested the government to redress grievances of the minority community.

Sher Ali Arbab of PTI said innovative steps were required to improve the country's economy.

He added that food security and climate change were also two important areas which need attention of the government.

Chaudhry Faqeer Ahmad of PML-N appreciated Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to assure playing his role on charter of economy and termed it a positive sign.

Muhammad Qasim Noon of PTI said the government had allocated a huge amount for development of various less developed areas of the country. He added that the government had also allocated amount for improving road infrastructure and poverty alleviation.

He appreciated the government for announcing allocations for South Punjab to ensure progress of this area. He asked to focus on agriculture research its marketing and training of farmers and growers besides investment in agriculture sector to boost rural economy.

Nasiba Channa of PPPP urged the government to take measures for improving the living standard of poor people of the country. She said the government should create job opportunities.

Gazala Saifi stressed the need for promoting tax culture in the country saying that the people wanted to pay taxes.

Parliamentary Secretary for health Dr Naushin Hamid said due to negligence of Sindh government, fatal disease of AIDS was expanding in the province.

Sobia Kamal said due to corruption and money laundering by previous governments, foreign exchange reserves decreased to alarming lower level which led to devaluation of Pak rupee.

MNAs Shaheen Naaz and Shamim Aara, Gazala Saifi also participated in budget discussion.