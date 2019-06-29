Budget not passed but bulldozed: Asif Zardari

(@FahadShabbir)

Former President of Pakistan and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ai Zardari has said that Budget has not been passed but has been bulldozed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Former President of Pakistan and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ai Zardari has said that Budget has not been passed but has been bulldozed.In an informal chat with media men on his arrival in parliament house on Saturday Asif Ali Zardari upon the query of budget 2019-20 approval said that budget has not been passed but has been bulldozed.

Replying to a question about chairman senate Zardari said he has no idea that who is going to be elected as Chairman Senate and also where the matter is going as the information does not reach him in the jail.