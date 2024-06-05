Budget Of Higher Education Should Increase: VC Dr Ibupoto
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto has said that the budget of higher education should increase as the service of higher education was the service of the country in the true sense.
Talking to APP here Wednesday, Dr Khalil Ibupoto said the provincial government should also increase the higher education budget.
He said that the budget would help the universities adapt the education system according to the demands of the modern world, update the curriculum, incorporate emerging technologies and equip the students with relevant skills and knowledge for local and international jobs.
The Vice Chancellor said that the budget 2024-25 was needed to develop strategies to improve the enrollment of indigenous students in universities and access to quality higher education.
In a question, Dr Ibupoto stressed the need to start professional development programmes for educational heads and administrators to improve their management skills and promote good governance practices.
