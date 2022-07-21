Budget of IDK increased to facilitate poor, needy patients: Minister

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday said that budget of Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD) has been increased Rs to 1.23 billion million from Rs. 604 million for providing free medicines to poor and deserving patients.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss matters related to provision of free medicines to patients in IKD. He also directed provision of free medicines to new patients visiting the health facility and stressed to formulate a policy relating to matter within a week.

The minister also directed to release first quarter budget of Rs 225 million besides releasing Rs 200 million for free medicines in IDK.

On the occasion, the minister was briefed that registered patients of IDK were being provided free medicines while steps have been taken to provide free medicines to new patients.

He was told that number of patients has been increased in IDK after announcement of free kidney transplant facility under Sehat Card and all the issues would be resolved after the budget increase.

