BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The 16th session of Senate of Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Wednesday approved budget of four ongoing developments projects.

The session meeting met here under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Higher Education Punjab, Pro-Chancellor Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar, Senior Faculty Members, Deans, Secretary Registrar Prof. Dr Moazzam Jamil, Controller Examinations, Treasurer, Professors, Heads of Academic Department were present on the occasion.

In edition, the meeting also discussed the election of senate members, changes in pension laws, administrative rules, approval of senate members for the Financial Planning Committee, the inclusion of female faculty members in the Senate, establishment of new faculty and departments, appointment of faculty deans and public-private partnerships.

Addressing the students during his visit, the provincial minister said the Punjab government was paying special attention to the field of higher education. New universities were being set up in Layyah, Taunsa Sharif and Rajanpur in South Punjab.

The provincial minister also inaugurated the amphitheatre during his visit having a seating capacity of more than 2000 students.

The provincial minister also inaugurated the Al-Sadiq Computing Center, and expansion and renovation of the residential colony mosque and a nursing college.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal said the university had introduced four seeds in the market and had achieved the status of the fourth university where cotton seeds were being cultivated on 45 percent area of Punjab.

Cotton is being cultivated to protect the local geographical environment, low water, leaf rot virus and whitefly so that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur can play its role in the revival of the agricultural economy.

Briefing the university about the partnership in the agricultural sector, he said billions of rupees were spent on the import of edible oil which could be saved through introducing technology.

He was also briefed on the resettlement of 600,000 acres of the Cholistan area by artificial rain in collaboration with a Dubai firm. The project has the potential to change the agricultural, social and economic situation of the region, he informed.

Director Information Technology, Rizwan Majeed gave a briefing on software developed for university management.

Cholistani food Festival was also organized on this occasion.