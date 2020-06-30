Budget of over Rs 5bn approved for DMC South

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Municipal Council of Karachi South on Tuesday unanimously approved the surplus budget of over Rs 5 billion for the financial year 2020-2021 for District Municipal Corporation- South.

In a meeting held at Arts Council Auditorium, Chairman and Convener DMC South Malik Muhammad Fayyaz Awan presented the budget, according to a news release.

The treasury and opposition members approved the budget after a thorough discussion. Leader of the house Mahmood Hashim, Opposition Leader Muqim Alam Advocate, Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Sheikh, Members Council, Accounts Officer Naeem Yousufi and other officers were also present.

Explaining the details of the budget, Chairman Malik Muhammad Fayyaz informed the meeting that in the financial year 2020-21 an amount of over Rs 3 billion has been allocated for payment of salaries to the employees, over Rs 1 billion for completion of development works in District South, for maintenance Rs 442.8 million while Rs 125 million has been earmarked in the budget for dealing with environmental pollution, disasters and heat waves in the new financial year as per the directives of Sindh government.

Malik Fayyaz Awan informed the session that a significant amount of Rs 25 million has been allocated for the financial assistance of the families of the employees who pass during service. Besides, health insurance policy for the employees was also being introduced.

He said Rs 7 million have been set aside for sending employees on Hajj.

DMC South Chairman said that when he took over the chairmanship, the financial condition of the organization was very precarious. Today, District South was the only district in Karachi where timely payment of salaries to the employees was ensured.

He said with the cooperation of council members, installation of street lights, betterment of water and sewerage system, construction and development of schools, provision of modern equipment, medicines in dispensaries and maternity homes were ensured during the tenure.

The session was also addressed by Irfan Farid, Irshad Ahmed, Shahid Baloch, Wasim Qadri, Qayyum Salarzai, Raza Amin, Farah Naz, Raju Maheshwari and others.