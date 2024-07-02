Budget of Sargodha Board approved

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A finance committee meeting of the education Board Sargodha

was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner/Chairman Muhammad

Ajmal Bhatti here on Tuesday.

The commissioner took a detailed briefing regarding budget allocated

for various sectors.

The budget for the year 2024-25 was approved with

consensus in the meeting.

The commissioner approved measures to stabilize the board financially and directed

to transfer the board building to solar panels.

The meeting was attended by the secretary board and other members.