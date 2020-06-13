Budget proposals termed most suitable during coronavirus pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Various circles of the society including business community and politicians termed the Federal budget proposals most suitable amid coronavirus pandemic and said that this was reflecting foresightedness of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib, MNAs Chaudhary Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Raja Riaz and Sheikh Khurram Shehzad welcomed the tax free budget and said that PTI government had presented exemplary budget during tough situation.

They said that PTI government had presented its second consecutive budget in which huge funds were allocated to overcome crisis in addition to providing basic amenities to pople.

They said that previous rulers looted national wealth with great immunity due to which the national economy was in unstable condition whereas coronavirus pandemic had further aggravated the situation.

However, PTI government successfully presented most suitable and balanced budget which would help all segments of the society to survive during the toughest situation.

Mian Naeem Ahmad Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) termed federal budgets a balanced one and said that government had provided relief under the head of import of raw material as well as in excise and custom duties which would promote industrial activities in the country.

He said that industrialists were optimistic that the government would take steps for providing special relief to industrial sector in the budget but coronavirus pandemic had hit economies of all countries badly. Therefore, the government had to present balanced budget. However, the government tried its optimum to provide relief to all segments of the society in budget proposals.

Malik Umar Farooq, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, said that PTI government had presented best budget which was not only tax free but it was facilitating the taxpayers at maximum extent.

He said that government had provided every possible relief in the budget and this business-friendly budget will be helpful for national development during current situation.

Rana Sikandar Azam President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said that traders and business community were playing pivotal role in stabilizing national economy, but due to coronavirus lockdown, they were facing financial constraints. He said, therefore, the government should provide maximum relief to trade and commerce sectors.