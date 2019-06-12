Budget provides no relief to masses claim opposition members

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Members from various opposition parties in the Parliament on Tuesday alleged the annual budget for fiscal year 2019-20 did not serve the interests of people.

They claimed that taxes had been imposed on almost every sector which would cause inflation and the poor would suffer.

Speaking to the media persons outside the Parliament House, Dr Nafeesa Shah of Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) believed aggressive taxation had been done in the budget. She said that salaried class had not been given relief rather new salary slabs had been imposed.

Usman Kakar of Pashtoonkhwa Mili Awami Party said the budget would bring inflation in the country and further burden the poor class.

Dr Miftah Ismail of PML-N said a deficit of Rs 3500 billion had been shown in the budget and alleged that unrealistic targets had been set.

He said the budget lacked incentives for industrial and agricultural sectors which would cast negative impact on economic growth.

Siraj ul Haq of Jamaat-i-Islami said prices of daily essentials including sugar, dry milk, edible oil would increase due to imposition of taxes on them.

He said now construction of house would be a nightmare for the middle class as tax on cement would further escalate the construction cost.

Maula Bakhsh Chandio of PPPP was of the view that the budget did not serve the interests of common people.