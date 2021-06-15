UrduPoint.com
Budget :Rs 500 Mln For Food Sector Development In Punjab

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:11 AM

Punjab government has proposed to allocate development funds amounting to Rs 500 million for food sector in the financial year 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab government has proposed to allocate development funds amounting to Rs 500 million for food sector in the financial year 2021-22.

According to budget document issued here on Monday, Rs 250 million have been allocated for ongoing schemes, whereas similar amount of Rs 250 million have been allocated for new schemes.

Out of five ongoing schemes, Punjab government has earmarked Rs 27 million for establishing food testing laboratory in Faisalabad, Rs 15 million for establishing strategic planning unit in food department, Rs 93.77 million for digitalization of inventory control of Food Directorate Lahore, Rs 47.16 million for establishment of up-gradation of Food & Testing Laboratory Multan and Rs 40 million have been allocated for construction of a modern concrete silos in Bahawalpur.

Furthermore, out of five new schemes, Rs 50 million have been allocated for construction of godowns and related offices of Food directorate, Multan ; Rs 70 million for establishing nutrition support and awareness network; Rs 60.80 million for setting up four mobile laboratories for testing/verifying the sources contents in sugarcane crushed by the sugar mills in Punjab.

Another Rs 18 million have been allocated for mobile food sampling and inspection infrastructure for strengthening anti-adulteration campaign in Bahawalpur and D.G Khan, besides Rs 51.20 million allocation for establishing mobile milk testing facilities in Rawalpindi and Multan.

