Budget session adjourned without laying budget 2022-23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Assembly session was adjourned without presenting the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 amid stand-off between the treasury and the opposition during the Punjab Assembly session, here on Monday night.

The Punjab Assembly budget session started 6 hours 15 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m. with Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the chair but the budget could not be presented before the House despite being lasting for 5 hours.

Soon after the recitation from the holy Quran and 'Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH)', the opposition MPA Chaudhry Zaheerud din pointed out presence of 'a stranger in the House' and demanded of the chair to expel Provincial Minister Ata Tarar for being a non-elected member of the provincial cabinet.

The Chair passed the ruling that Provincial Minister Ata Tarar was not an elected member and must not attend the budget session and leave the House. This led to a stand-off which lasted for most two hours and ended when the Provincial Minister left the House.

Provincial Minister Ata Tarar maintained that the law allowed him to attend the assembly session and all the treasury benchers rallied behind him. The treasury had to bow down to the Chair's ruling as the Speaker refused to allow further proceeding.

The Deputy Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Raja Basharat also demanded that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Chief Secretary should be present in the gallery, as is the tradition of Annual Budget Day, during the Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif's presence in the house.

This led to other delay in the presentation of the budget 2022-23 by the Provincial Minister Awais Leghari as the Chair accepted the opposition's standpoint.

Provincial Minsiter for Law Malik Muhammad Ahmed played the pacifier and tried his best to cajole the chair to allow presentation of the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 but the chair did not relent.

Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi agreed with the opposition that the Punjab IGP and the CS Punjab were responsible for the violence against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters on May 25 and this occurred with the nod from the IGP and the CS.

Speaker observed, "If the Chief Minsiter, being the Chief Executive of the largest province of the country, is present in the house during the budget session, it is the prerogative of the CM that the IG and CS should be present in the gallery".

The Law Minister conceded that he had seen videos of Dr Yasmin Rashid's car being baton charged and the high-handedness was committed against the opposition but it all happened in a vacuum.

On the presence of the CM Punjab during the budget session, the Law Minister said the house had witnessed absence of Usman Buzdar in the house for three years, adding that the former CM Buzdar was kept behind the screen for three years.

He said the then Governor Punjab jeopardized the government as he violated the constitution, adding, "If there are some sour memories are linked with a day we should forget them." He said the opposition must know that it lost majority in the house when their own people lost trust in their party.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz arrived in the house at 10:30 pm and was accorded a resounding welcome by the treasury benches.

The stand-off did not end despite the presence of the Leader of the House and the Chair kept demanding that the IGP and the CS Punjab should be present in the gallery and listen to the opposition's grievances.

The treasury benches tried to persuade the Chair and the opposition to let the proceedings for the budget 2022-23 start but in vain.

The Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi adjourned the session for June 14 (Tuesday) at 1 p.m.