UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Budget Session Of GB Assembly Summons On June, 24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Budget session of GB assembly summons on June, 24

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The budget session of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly will be held on Thursday June 24 at 2:00pm under the chairmanship of Speaker Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi.

Gilgit-Baltistan Finance Minister Javed Ali Manwa will present the budget for the financial year 22-2021 before the House in the budget session.

Earlier the session was summoned on 22th Jun but later due some budget related issues with opposition parties it was extended to 24the Jun.

Meanwhile,Chief Court Gilgit Baltistan has ordered secretary planning and secretary to CM to provide details of ADP projects allocated for treasury and opposition members in upcoming budget.

Talking to Pamir To media the lawyer of opposition leader islam Uddin has said that the court was approached to end discrimination in allocation of funds.

Related Topics

Assembly Budget Gilgit Baltistan Amjad Ali June Media Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 1st Eliminator Match Peshawar Zalmi Vs ..

42 minutes ago

Travel restrictions to be relaxed for vaccinated C ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to play positive role for peaceful Afghan ..

3 minutes ago

President condoles Senator Kakar's demise

3 minutes ago

US Supreme Court backs payments for student athlet ..

3 minutes ago

Mila: French teen critic of Islam and free speech ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.