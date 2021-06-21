Budget session of GB assembly summons on June, 24

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The budget session of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly will be held on Thursday June 24 at 2:00pm under the chairmanship of Speaker Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi.

Gilgit-Baltistan Finance Minister Javed Ali Manwa will present the budget for the financial year 22-2021 before the House in the budget session.

Earlier the session was summoned on 22th Jun but later due some budget related issues with opposition parties it was extended to 24the Jun.

Meanwhile,Chief Court Gilgit Baltistan has ordered secretary planning and secretary to CM to provide details of ADP projects allocated for treasury and opposition members in upcoming budget.

Talking to Pamir To media the lawyer of opposition leader islam Uddin has said that the court was approached to end discrimination in allocation of funds.