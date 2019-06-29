Budget session of National Assembly prorogued

The Budget session of National Assembly was prorogued sine die on Saturday after having a total of 16 sittings and comprehensive debate and approval of the Finance Bill 2019-20 by the legislators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :The Budget session of National Assembly was prorogued sine die on Saturday after having a total of 16 sittings and comprehensive debate and approval of the Finance Bill 2019-20 by the legislators.

The session started on June 10, while it witnessed the introduction of the Finance Bill, on June 11. As per Rule 187 of the Rules of the Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007, not less than four days should be allotted for the general discussion on the budget.

However, the budget debate continued in the House for ten days and a total of 224 lawmakers � treasury members (123) and opposition members (101) � participated in the general discussion for a total of 56 hours.

The eighth sitting of the budget (11th) session on June 21 was the longest sitting which continued for 13 hours and 21 minutes while the House met for 12 hours and 33 minutes in its 11th sitting on June 24.

The 4th sitting on June 17 was the shortest sitting which continued for only 31 minutes only.

The House witnessed the passage of the Finance Bill, 2019 during 15th sitting on June 28. A total of 155 Demands for Grants for fiscal year 2019-20 related to various departments and divisions were approved by the House while it also approved 107 supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2018-19.

Most of the government members and ministers including State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar and Minister for Power and Petroleum Division remained present in the House during budget debate and responded to the various queries raised on the budget 2019-20.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar in his speech winded up debate on Finance Bill, 2019 while he also laid schedule of Authorized Expenditure 2019-20, Supplementary Schedule of Authorized Expenditure 2018-2019 and Excess Schedule of Authorized Expenditure for years 1993-1994, 2002-2003, 2008-2009, 2014- 2015, 2015-2016, 2016-2017 and 2017 on the table in the House.

The session concluded with the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan who informed about effort of his government to put minimum financial burden on the common man, collect taxes from those who could pay, control imports and reduce the current account deficit. He said the government would take steps to improve agriculture, industrial and livestock sectors.

The savings made from the defence budget would be spent on the development of Balochistan and merged Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), he added.