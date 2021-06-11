(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday said that the budget 2020-21 have set the direction of the country.

"The budget announced by the government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan has set a direction for the country. Several measures have been announced in the budget for the sectors, which are playing a vital role in the progress, prosperity and development of the country." He said despite the COVID-19 challenges and financial constraints, the government have increased the development allocation to Rs 900 billion.

Ali Nawaz said that the housing sector has been given special incentives with an objective to provide low cost homes to poor people as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was of the views that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government during its tenure, badly damaged the country's economy, but due to the policies of PTI government, the economy is now in stabilized.

He said that the issue of water has been solved for the residents of Federal capital, while road network has also been improved.

"The record development has been undertaken in the federal capital by the PTI government during the last three years, "he added.