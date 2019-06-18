UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Budget-Speech-2-Peshawar File

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:08 PM

Budget-Speech-2-Peshawar file

Giving details of the receipts the province will obtain during the next fiscal the Finance Minister said that the province will receive Rs453 billion from federal divisible pool as its share, Rs.54.5 billion from divisible pool as one percent share on war on terror, Rs.25.6billion as royalties and surcharge on oil and gas, Rs.21.2billiobn as net hydel profit, Rs.34.5billionas profit on hydel power, Rs.53.4billion as provincial tax and non tax receipt, Rs.82 billion foreign aid assistance, Rs24.7billion from other sources and Rs151 billion grant for merged tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Giving details of the receipts the province will obtain during the next fiscal the Finance Minister said that the province will receive Rs453 billion from Federal divisible pool as its share, Rs.54.5 billion from divisible pool as one percent share on war on terror, Rs.25.6billion as royalties and surcharge on oil and gas, Rs.21.2billiobn as net hydel profit, Rs.34.5billionas profit on hydel power, Rs.53.4billion as provincial tax and non tax receipt, Rs.82 billion foreign aid assistance, Rs24.7billion from other sources and Rs151 billion grant for merged tribal districts.

Coming on to the expenditures side, the finance minister told the house that Rs.256billion would be spent in old districts, Rs69.9 billion on Salaries, Rs.93.5billion on non salary head, Rs.37.6 billion on other running expenditures, Rs46 billion on provincial ADP and Rs82 billion foreign aid assistance.

For the merged areas, he said Rs79 billion have been allocated for running expenditures and Rs83 billion for the development outlay in the tribal districts.

Therefore the total surplus comes to Rs45billion as against the total expenditures of Rs855billion.

Defending the government's decision about increasing retirement age of the employees, the Finance Minister said this step should have been taken much earlier and adding "I am glad that the KP has taken lead in this regard". He said that no increase in retirement age has been made for the last forty six years, and added that this decision was not taken overnight rather it was implemented after detailed consultations with the experts and proper search.

The decision to increase retirement age to 63 would help saved Rs20 billion per annum. He maintained that every year thousands of employees opted for pre mature retirement and takes full pension benefits besides taking second salary from the private sector. "This is public money-is this the justified and judicious utilization of the money", he asked.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil Lead Money Gas From Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

22 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre promises fresh su ..

24 minutes ago

Electricity pricing structure for electric cars st ..

31 seconds ago

Trump promises 'wild' campaign launch rally

33 seconds ago

Indonesian teen wakeboards waterlogged streets to ..

36 seconds ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.