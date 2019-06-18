Budget-Speech-2-Peshawar file

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Giving details of the receipts the province will obtain during the next fiscal the Finance Minister said that the province will receive Rs453 billion Federal divisible pool as its share , Rs.54.5 billion from divisible pool as one percent share on war on terror, Rs.25.6billion as royalties and surcharge on oil and gas , Rs.21.2billiobn as net hydel profit, Rs.34.5billionas profit on hydel power, Rs.53.4billion as provincial tax and non tax receipt, Rs.82 billion foreign aid assistance, Rs24.7billion from other sources and Rs151 billion grant for merged tribal districts.

Coming on to the expenditures side, the finance minister told the house that Rs.256billion would be spent in old districts, Rs69.9 billion on Salaries, Rs.93.5billion on non salary head, Rs.37.6 billion on other running expenditures, Rs46 billion on provincial ADP and Rs82 billion foreign aid assistance.

For the merged areas, he said Rs79 billion have been allocated for running expenditures and Rs83 billion for the development outlay in the tribal districts.

Therefore the total surplus comes to Rs45billion as against the total expenditures of Rs855billion.

Defending the government's decision about increasing retirement age of the employees, the Finance Minister said this step should have been taken much earlier and adding "I am glad that the KP has taken lead in this regard". He said that no increase in retirement age has been made for the last forty six years, and added that this decision was not taken overnight rather it was implemented after detailed consultations with the experts and proper search.

The decision to increase retirement age to 63 would help saved Rs20 billion per annum. He maintained that every year thousands of employees opted for pre mature retirement and takes full pension benefits besides taking second salary from the private sector. "This is public money-is this the justified and judicious utilization of the money", he asked.