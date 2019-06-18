Budget-Speech-4-Peshawar

(@imziishan)

Raising revenue by broadening the tax base, the Finance Minister said no country in the world could develop without generating resources to fund its development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Raising revenue by broadening the tax base, the Finance Minister said no country in the world could develop without generating resources to fund its development. For 70 plus years, "We tried to search for the shortcut that would negate this truth. We haven't found one. Pakistan 's Tax-to-GDP ratio is remains as low as 12.9%. India is at 18%.

Most developed countries are above 30%. Last year, we pledged to change this, starting with reform of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA). Within 11 months, non-telecom KPRA revenues increased by 49% versus last year as a result of this effort. With revenue from the telecom sector now reinstated by the Supreme Court, we are confident that actual collection will double in the next year.

Therefore, in 2019-20, we have set the highest ever revenue target for the province of Rs53.4 billion, a 54% increase over this year's revised budget estimates. By 2023, we are targeting Rs100 billion as our revenue target, more than three times what we collect today", he added.

He said, "We are doing this primarily by broadening the tax base.

In fact, are reducing taxes in many places, only adjusting minor fees for inflation. We are now placing 28 out of the 58 taxable services at a reduced tax rate of below 15%, versus 9 today. These include restaurants, wedding halls and electronic media, property dealers, automobile dealers, rent-a-car businesses and contract manufacturing, legal and medical services as well other professional services, cinematographic services, photographers, broadcasting figures, call centres, amusement and entertainment services, beauty parlours and gyms amongst others.

In particular, we are reducing the tax rate on ride hailing services to 2%, and on online marketplace services to 5%, because we believe that these will go a long way towards job creation for the youth.

We are also reducing or making minor adjustments to various fees and taxes in other sectors as appropriate with details available, including the transport sector, a core sector for this province, where we are reducing fees to match the rates in Punjab.

