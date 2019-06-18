(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Budget-Speech-5-Peshawar Increasing the development budget , finance minister Taimur Khan Jhagra referred to efforts of his government to increase the amount of money available for development and its effectiveness. At the start of the year, our forecasts showed that without any reform, our development budget for this year would be as low as Rs. 119 billion , including Foreign Development Assistance.

For far too long, we have been allocating fixed percentage shares for every department. This is not right. This year we funded priorities. education and Health continue to be a top priority, and roads and water continue to be high spending sectors in the development budget, but other than that we have made choices.

The allocation of Tourism, youth and sports increased to Rs. 5.9 billion, a 100% increase, Urban Development including the development of Peshawar Rs. 6.7 billion, a 67% increase, Agriculture; Rs. 4.2 billion, a 63% increase, Science & Technology and IT Rs. 0.64 billion, a 62% increase, Forestry; Rs. 4.8 billion, a 43% increase, Industries; Rs. 1.5 billion, a 40% increase, Higher Education; Rs. 5.7 billion, a 40% increase.

He said for the first time ever, Rs. 1.1 billion has been earmarked as a special fund for the least developed districts program. These districts include Kolai Palas, Battagram, Tank, Kohistan Upper, Shangla, Chitral Upper and Lower and Hangu.

With a separate program for Torghar, and significant ADP funding for Dir, this means that the least developed districts across the province are being funded regardless of the political affiliation of their representatives.

About the commitment made to the people of the merged tribal districts, he said from a normal budget with the former FATA Secretariat of Rs. 55 billion, we have managed to increase the overall merged areas budget to Rs. 162 billion.

This included 83 billion for the 1st year of the 10 year development plan. Rs. 24 billion will fund the creation of 17,000 new jobs, and the regularization of the levies and khassadars.

Rs59 billion will be added to the normal Merged districts ADP of Rs. 24 billion, making total development spend equal to Rs. 83 billion.

I am proud to say that both the Federal government, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fulfilled their commitments to pay their 3% divisible pool share for the development of the merged districts. As we argued for this, we encountered different points of view. But I am thankful to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for championing the cause of the merged districts. And I am thankful to the armed forces of Pakistan for sacrificing their own budget voluntarily to fund the development of these people. This is the spirit that embodies Pakistan, he added.