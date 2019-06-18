Budget-Speech-6-Peshawar The Finance Minister told the house that government has allocated Rs. 9.5 billion for construction and improvement of small dams, flood protection walls, water supply schemes and canal roads throughout settled districts in fiscal year 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Budget-Speech-6-Peshawar The Finance Minister told the house that government has allocated Rs. 9.5 billion for construction and improvement of small dams, flood protection walls, water supply schemes and canal roads throughout settled districts in fiscal year 2019-20.

More than Rs 2.5 billion has been allocated for various schemes under PM Agriculture Emergency program to increase productivity, conserve more water, develop more cultivable areas and promote organic lifestyle.

He informed that Rs 642 million have been earmarked for drinking water schemes in Karak, Rs 1 billion for Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme in District Mansehra while Rs 3.7 billion have been allocated for small and medium sized drinking water schemes throughout the settled districts.

The Khyber Paktunkhwa government for developing cities and villages allocated Rs.46 billons for elected local bodies which is 30 percent of annual development budget.

He said rural and urban development was priority of the government for which substantial budget has been allotted in budget 2019-20. He said that special development budget for Peshawar City include provision of Rs.2 billion for starting second shift of Water Sanitation Services Peshawar ( WSSP), Sunday operations and its extension to sub-urban areas.

He said that Rs 4.5b allocated for development of Peshawar mainly improvement and construction of Ring road, New Bus Stand, Peshawar uplift Programs and Regi Model Town.

Finance Minister said that Rs 1.1b for least developed districts uplift program(Kolai Palas, Battagram, Tank, Kohistan Upper, Shangla, Buner, Chitral (Upper & Lower) and Hangu. He said that Rs 300m for uplift and beautification of district HQs namely Hangu, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Swabi, Charssada, Malakand, Haripur and Mansehra.

Similarly, Rs 400m for special development package for Torghar, Rs 500m for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Digital Transformation Centers, Rs 6.3b in terms of Tobacco Development Cess , NHP and Oil and Gas Royalty to specific districts for uplift, along with backlog payments.

He said Rs 600m for Southern Area Development Project, Rs 3.4b for KP Districts Governance and Community Development Program in collaboration with EU. Taimur Khan said Rs1500m allocated for Municipal Services Delivery Project in collaboration with USAID. Likewise Rs 145m will be utilized on the establishment of Public Parks.